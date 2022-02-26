QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $165.26 or 0.00421934 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

