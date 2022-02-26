Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.11

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 132749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTRH shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$253.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

