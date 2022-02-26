Quant Price Tops $111.96 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $111.96 or 0.00284567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $52.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004806 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.01209601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

