QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 256.20 ($3.48). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,230,725 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.51) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.56) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.36).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

