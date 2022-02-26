QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. 613,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,598. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

