Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,702,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,832,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

