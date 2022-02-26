Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cummins Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22. Cummins has a 1 year low of $198.13 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

