Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.37. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $441,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

