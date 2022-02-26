Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

