Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raised by Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $18.09 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

