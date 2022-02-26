Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other news, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

