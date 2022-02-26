Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

SKT stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 110,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

