Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered by Analyst

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.33 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

