Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Cut by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

