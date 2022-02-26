Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,702,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $21,832,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 177,459 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

