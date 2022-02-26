Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 459,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

