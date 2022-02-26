Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

