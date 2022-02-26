Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issued By Truist Financial

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Krispy Kreme in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $30,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

