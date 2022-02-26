Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. American International Group has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.