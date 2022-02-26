Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

