Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

PSA traded up $11.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.70. 839,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

