Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.
PSA traded up $11.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.70. 839,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.