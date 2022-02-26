PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

