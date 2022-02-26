Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 880 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,563,000 after buying an additional 55,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $318.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

