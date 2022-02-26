Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

