Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $696,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.71. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

