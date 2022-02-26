Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $743.75 and its 200-day moving average is $789.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

