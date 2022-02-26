Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

