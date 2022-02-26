Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.