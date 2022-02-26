Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

