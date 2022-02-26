Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,910 shares of company stock worth $8,799,060.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.