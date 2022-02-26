ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.05 million and the lowest is $247.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRA. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 146,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

