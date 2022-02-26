Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 413.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 451,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,301. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

