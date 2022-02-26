Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.