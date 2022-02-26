Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
APTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
