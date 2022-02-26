PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Possibility of interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs. However, PPL’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

PPL stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

