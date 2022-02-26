Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,197 shares of company stock worth $4,585,954 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth $826,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 1,046,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,883. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

