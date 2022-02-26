Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.
Shares of BPOP traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.84. 537,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. Popular has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after acquiring an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
