Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of BPOP traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.84. 537,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. Popular has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after acquiring an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

