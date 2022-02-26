Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. Popular has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.