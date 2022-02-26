Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,278.33 ($17.39).

POLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

POLY traded up GBX 116 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 798.40 ($10.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,310.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 503.83 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

