Polis Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008114 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00061033 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.00304471 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

