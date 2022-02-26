Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $27,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

