POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

POETF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

