Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

