Piper Sandler Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $32.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.78.

Lemonade stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

