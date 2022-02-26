Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pine Island Acquisition were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pine Island Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

