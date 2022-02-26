Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

