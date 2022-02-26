Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $610.40

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610.40 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 618.58 ($8.41), with a volume of 391807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.80 ($8.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.22) to GBX 804 ($10.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($10.74) to GBX 815 ($11.08) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,522.10). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,275.67).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

