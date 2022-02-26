Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 31,190,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,258,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

