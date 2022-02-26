Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 856 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.63 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

