Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

