Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,635 ($35.84) and last traded at GBX 2,655 ($36.11). 325,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 137,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,745 ($37.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,835.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,798.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

